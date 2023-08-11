Daily Schmankerl: Manchester United getting more serious about Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard; Bayern’s secret scrimmage felled by RB Leipzig injury crisis; Tyler Adams, Denis Zakaria, Renato Sanches on the move?; Neymar working with PSG on exit; & MORE!

Benjamin Pavard is going to leave Bayern Munich. That much, seems certain.

However, even a club like Manchester United — who likes Pavard and is getting very serious about obtaining him — is not a sure thing to finish off a pursuit of the Frenchman.

Pavard is a top contender to help fill the roster void left by Harry Maguire’s transfer to West Ham, but there are quite a few options for Red Devils coach Erik ten Hag:

Erik ten Hag wanted Kim Min-jae but the 26-year-old eventually signed for Bayern Munich as his camp was not prepared to wait for Man Utd to make enough player sales to bring him to Old Trafford. As revealed, Benjamin Pavard remains high on the list – Ten Hag enjoys using players who can operate either in the middle or on the flank of a backline. Pavard is keen on the move and wants to leave Bayern Munich to play more regularly as a centre-back, while the Frenchman has just a year left on his contract, meaning he would be among the cheapest options for Man Utd, who are also looking to bring in another striker. Other names wanted include Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, the latter of which enjoyed a superb campaign for PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie last term.

Pavard’s value to just about any club is obvious, but the Frenchman is being picky. He wants to play center-back and while most clubs are not necessarily opposed to using him there, it has become apparent that many other teams love his ability to play as a right-back.

For Pavard, there might not be a guarantee of being used as a center-back...anywhere.

Ultimately, the 27-year-old will have to figure out what means most to him...and where he wants to play (position-wise and club-wise).

At one point, El Chadille Bitshiabu was on Bayern Munich’s radar, but the young Frenchman ultimately moved to RB Leipzig, where a pathway to playing time should be far more clear.

Die Roten Bullen has had a disastrous offseason and it appears that the bad luck has rubbed off on Bitshiabu, who has suffered a torn MCL:

ℹ️ New signing El Chadaille Bitshiabu has torn the MCL in his right knee. The 18-year-old will be out for some time and will miss the start of the season.



Get better soon, Chad! pic.twitter.com/glGhu8Ewhw — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) August 9, 2023

While that might not seem like a big deal for Bayern Munich fans, it does have an effect on the Bavarians. The closed door scrimmage between players from the club after the DFL-Supercup has now been cancelled due to all of the injuries that Leipzig is dealing with:

Update: This game has now been cancelled. After Bitshiabu and Haidara's injuries, Leipzig don't have enough fit players to field a second team, and don't want to take more risks one week before the start of the Bundesliga season [@BILD] https://t.co/IYZkOj6T4S — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 10, 2023

The cancellation is disappointing. While it would not have been televised for fans, it would have given coaches a chance to take a longer look at some bench players and youngsters. Those kinds of opportunities do not come often, so it would have been a great thing for Thomas Tuchel to see how some of his lesser-used players looked in a competitive game setting.

It looks like Neymar could be getting his opportunity to leave Paris Saint-Germain — and that the two sides will work together to make it happen:

Understand both Neymar Jr and Paris Saint-Germain are working to find the best solution to part ways this summer, as soon as possible #PSG



Both sides working for Neymar to leave.



Neymar has proposals from Al Hilal and MLS. Barça have to decide whether if want to try. pic.twitter.com/ORZtzUCe4F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

Former Bayern Munich transfer target Andreas Christensen made the jump from Chelsea FC to FC Barcelona in 2023, but could already be on the move. Manchester United is reportedly a destination for the Danish defender:

Andreas Christensen is the subject of a surprise £43m offer from Manchester United. The Barcelona defender could be allowed to leave Camp Nou as the Catalan giants look to fund the purchase of Bernardo Silva among others.

Related Bayern Munich target Andreas Christensen could be on his way to FC Barcelona

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches looks set to take a loan assignment to AS Roma, but Paris Saint-Germain has to buckle down and approve it:

AS Roma are waiting for PSG answer on Renato Sanches deal. Last bid sent is for loan move until June 2024 plus option to buy clause not mandatory



It’s up to Paris Saint-Germain as they always asked for obligation. pic.twitter.com/4tK3Insmiu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2023

Related Setting expectations for Renato Sanches

After months of speculation, it finally appears that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is making the seemingly unlikely move to Bayern Munich.

The final days here have been a whirlwind of “will he” or “won’t he” stories that eventually all faded away. Barring a last minute collapse, Kane should be making his way to Germany for a physical and could be presented at the DFL-Supercup — if things go to plan.

All that said, there was plenty to talk about, so let’s dig in:

Why I am crushing a crow sandwich.

Recapping the craziness that occurred on Thursday August 10th as news was flowing from everywhere about Kane’s potential move.

How Kane will fit and why Thomas Tuchel’s biggest job is to ensure this move is a success. Also, some thoughts on what happens if Tuchel can’t make the team mesh quickly.

What else Bayern Munich might be looking at in the transfer market and why some of the perceived needs probably are exactly requirements.

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner has made the jump from Arsenal FC to Nottingham Forest:

Matt Turner signs with Nottingham Forest! pic.twitter.com/KqagdS1G1l — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 9, 2023

FC Köln’s Dejan Ljubicic wants to make the move to Wolfsburg:

X News Dejan #Ljubicic: @VfL_Wolfsburg wants him! The 25 y/o has already informed @fckoeln about his ambition to join VfL.



Talks about a transfer fee of around €8-10m. No agreements between the clubs yet. @Sky_Marlon89 | @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/VVJfOyiaF9 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 9, 2023

USMNT star Tyler Adams got the “Here we go!” treatment from Fabrizio Romano, so it looks like his move from Leeds United to Chelsea FC will happen:

Tyler Adams to Chelsea, here we go! The relegation clause worth £20m has been activated today #CFC



Agreement reached with player’s agent in London over personal terms and now medical tests to follow — after 10 days negotiations, deal now done. pic.twitter.com/Dmvo70FibB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

Former Bayern Munich transfer target Denis Zakaria is on his way from Juventus to AS Monaco:

Excl: Denis Zakaria to AS Monaco, here we go! Agreement in place with Juventus for €20m fixed fee plus important sell on clause ⚪️ #ASMonaco



Agreement sealed also with Zakaria on personal terms, now on his way to the medical tests.



Juve have huge percentage on future sale. pic.twitter.com/Zg3QJ3CRPm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

After the debacle of the last week or so, it feels like Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur are going in circles when it comes to the subject of Harry Kane, courtesy of one Daniel Levy. The transfer could still go through of course, but it feels like it’s more trouble than it’s worth.

Meanwhile, Yann Sommer has left Bayern but Manuel Neuer is still injured, and Thomas Tuchel complained about not having a true defensive midfielder. Lots of major topics for one episode.

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel talk about the following: