Bayern Munich has submitted an official offer to Chelsea for Kepa Arrizabalaga

All of noise surrounding Bayern Munich’s activity in this summer’s transfer window is solely focused on Harry Kane and whether or not he will join from Tottenham Hotspur, but the matter of fact is; Bayern still needs to sign a goalkeeper.

Manuel Neuer’s timetable to a return to full fitness has been delayed once again and both Yann Sommer and Alexander Nubel have already left for Inter Milan and VfB Stuttgart, respectively. Sven Ulreich is the only other senior keeper in the squad as it stands.

Earlier this week, reports had come out saying that Bayern was interested in Chelsea FC keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who’s current contract with the club runs through June 2025. The Spaniard started the majority of Chelsea’s matches last season after Edouard Mendy suffered a serious shoulder injury and he’s know left Stamford Bridge for the Saudi Pro League.

Per information from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern has submitted an official offer to Chelsea for Arrizabalaga for what would be a one-year loan with an option to buy on a permanent basis attached to the deal. His current market value per Transfermarkt is €18 million, so it’s likely that Chelsea would ask for a fee around that number, if not higher, if Bayern was to pursue the buy-on option if this loan deal is eventually agreed upon by both clubs.

He has previously worked with Thomas Tuchel when he was manager of Chelsea and it’s understood that he wants Kepa to come to Bayern to stand in for Neuer in the beginning phases of the season. Bayern could also be facing competition from Real Madrid, as they’re also now in the market for a new keeper given the cruciate ligament injury to Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois. Bayern’ is convinced by Kepa’s quality and it’s no surprise that he’s the club’s number one target at the keeper position at this current juncture.