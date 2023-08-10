Official: Bayern Munich inks deal with...WWE star and YouTuber Logan Paul (!?)

With Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane dominating (and we mean absolutely dominating) the news cycle today, the German Rekordmeister threw a curveball into the mix by announcing it had signed a deal with PRIME, the hydration drink founded and promoted by WWE star Logan Paul — and his YouTube pal KSI.

Bayern Munich is pretty psyched about the deal for the drink that has become quite popular among today’s youth (as announced on FCBayern.com):

Today, FC Bayern Munich announced its partnership with Logan Paul and KSI’s popular beverage brand, PRIME. Founded by the YouTube stars in 2022, PRIME’s flagship product, Hydration, a sports drink alternative, will be the official isotonic partner for the club of 33-time German champions. The first phase of the multi-year partnership will see PRIME Hydration sold exclusively at the Allianz Arena on match days. The brand plans to expand retail operations in the German market later in the year and launch FC Bayern X PRIME limited-edition bottles.

For Bayern Munich executive board member Andreas Jung, this is a big move.

“FC Bayern is delighted to partner with PRIME and bring the company to the German market.” commented FC Bayern executive board member Andreas Jung. “This partnership with a young, dynamic brand confirms our global growth and aims to reach a new audience for FC Bayern.”

For their part, Paul and KSI are geeked to another massive club or team to their growing stable of partners.

“It has been truly special to watch PRIME grow so exponentially over the last year, but growth doesn’t happen without partners like FC Bayern Munich,” said PRIME co-founders, Logan Paul and KSI. “We are so excited to work with such an established and successful group of individuals and we look forward to hydrating all parts of this star club.”

On a side note, KSI and Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies have a bit of a relationship going already:

PRIME is partners with other major entities like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arsenal FC, the UFC, FC Barcelona, and MBM Motorsports.