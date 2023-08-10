 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Update: Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane might really be having second thoughts about transfer to Bayern Munich

Could this transfer collapse?

By CSmith1919 Updated
/ new

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Update — August 10th, 8:55AM EDT: Uh-oh!

Matt Law and Jason Burt of The Telegraph are backing up the initial report (below) that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane could really be unsure about leaving London:

Harry Kane is deliberating over whether or not it is too late to make the biggest decision of his career after Bayern Munich finally agreed a fee with Tottenham Hotspur to sign the England captain.

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia captured more of the report:

As word spread like a virus throughout social media earlier today, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich have reportedly agreed to a deal for star striker Harry Kane.

While most news indicates that everything is progressing nicely and is nearly done, there is one report — from Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol — which states that not everything is buttoned up yet.

So...what is the problem? Surely, the roadblock between the club has been passed by and now it is just a matter of Kane giving the thumbs up...right?

Right?

Hello?

Therein lies the rub.

Per Solhekol, Kane might not want a move to Bayern Munich after all:

After the initial blitz, Solhekol’s German colleague, Florian Plettenberg, fired off a tweet stating the agreement was reached between the clubs, which followed the pattern of reports that have been floating around.

While Plettenberg’s tweet says that “all parties” are confident a deal will get done, it does leave open the possibility that Kane could get cold feet at the last minute:

What happens from here is anyone’s guess, but it does seem that barring a last second change of heart from the English star, the 30-year-old should be suiting up at the Allianz Arena soon enough.

Solhekol’s report has thrown just enough doubt in the equation to make everyone think about something that could only be described as the worst case scenario: Enduring months of this saga, only for Kane to bail out at the last minute.

If Kane does re-consider, former Liverpool FC defender Jose Enrique thinks he would be making a massive mistake:

As unlikely as it might seem right now, if Kane changes his mind, the Bayern Munich fanbase might spontaneously combust.

More From Bavarian Football Works

