 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! If you're at all interested in the Harry Kane transfer saga, Bayern's goalkeeping situation, Thomas Tuchel's need for a defensive mid, or any other major topic, then check out our podcast! Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Breaking: Bayern Munich reach agreement with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Harry Kane (Update: Extra info)

This is it!

By R.I.P. London Teams Updated
/ new
Tottenham Hotspur v Shakhtar Donetsk - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Remember when we were all sad and getting angsty about Harry Kane not possibly moving to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur? Well, BIG NEWS has come in from David Ornstein as he reports that the two clubs have agreed terms for the England striker:

Although this is well past the deadline that Bayern have initially set for Tottenham, this is great news as the Bavarians can finally solve their striker issue. Bayern also looked up Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt, and Victor Osimhen from Napoli but they finally settled on Kane and it looks like the transfer will be completed.

As stated above: Daniel Levy has finally accepted Bayern’s offer of north of 100 million euros for Kane and we can all see the light at the end of the tunnel in this rather exhausting saga, though no one tops Leroy Sane’s transfer saga.

Anyway, anticipate a “Here we go!“ from Fabrizio Romano soon enough.

Update

According to Kerry Hau of Sport1, the deal is currently underway. Given that the agreement is done in principle, it’s up to the lawyers and agents now.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 644 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works