Breaking: Bayern Munich reach agreement with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Harry Kane (Update: Extra info)

Remember when we were all sad and getting angsty about Harry Kane not possibly moving to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur? Well, BIG NEWS has come in from David Ornstein as he reports that the two clubs have agreed terms for the England striker:

EXCLUSIVE: Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Tottenham to sign Harry Kane, sources in Germany indicate. #FCBayern proposal worth above €100m accepted by #THFC. 30yo has been leaning towards staying but must now make a decision @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/mPjC3YPDnH — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 10, 2023

Although this is well past the deadline that Bayern have initially set for Tottenham, this is great news as the Bavarians can finally solve their striker issue. Bayern also looked up Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt, and Victor Osimhen from Napoli but they finally settled on Kane and it looks like the transfer will be completed.

As stated above: Daniel Levy has finally accepted Bayern’s offer of north of 100 million euros for Kane and we can all see the light at the end of the tunnel in this rather exhausting saga, though no one tops Leroy Sane’s transfer saga.

Anyway, anticipate a “Here we go!“ from Fabrizio Romano soon enough.

Update

According to Kerry Hau of Sport1, the deal is currently underway. Given that the agreement is done in principle, it’s up to the lawyers and agents now.