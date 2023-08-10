 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Bayern Munich could shift quickly to Plan B — Juventus star Dušan Vlahović

If Harry Kane stays in England, Bayern Munich has an option.

Juventus Training Session Photo by Chris Ricco - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

With Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane stuck in neutral at the moment, rumors are swirling that the Bavarians could be ready to activate Plan B — Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović.

Tz journalists Mano Bonke, Hanna Raif, and Philipp Kessler pushed out a report stating that Vlahović is back in play in Munich. However, noted pundit Didi Hamann does not think it would be a great move:

As Tz learned, Dušan Vlahović (23/contract until 2026) from Juventus Turin is still a possible plan B for Tuchel. “He has incredible potential, but hasn’t shown enough,” says Sky expert Didi Hamann (49). He thinks: “Everyone scores goals in Munich.”

Hamann believes Juwel Mathys Tel would also score 20 goals next season. “He’s 18, has incredibly good movements. Whenever he played or came in, he did something, there was always something going on. Let him play!” said Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League winner.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is said to be a big fan of Vlahović, who could flourish in a system surrounded by players like Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, and Serge Gnabry.

Will Bayern Munich pulled the trigger on Vlahović if its pursuit of Kane fails?

The Serbian has also been linked to Chelsea FC.

