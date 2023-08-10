Youth Works: Bayern Munich extend and loan Yusuf Kabadayi to Schalke 04

In another win for Bayern Munich’s youth team management, the Bavarians have secured a loan and an extension for 19-year-old Yusuf Kabadayi. A campus product who had been speculated to leave, Kabadayi is now set to play in the 2. Bundesliga with recently-relegated Schalke 04.

“Yusi Kabadayi is a true home-grown talent,” said youth director Jochen Sauer (via FCBayern.com). “He was born in Munich and has been playing for us for 11 years. Yusi is quick and a strong finisher, and now he’ll take his first steps in professional football at Schalke. We’ll monitor his development there very closely and wish him all the best.”

Kabadayi, a Munich native, has come up through the youth ranks at Bayern since 2012. And though he hasn’t yet been ready to make the leap to a star-studded senior side, the jump to the German second tier will offer him the chance to recommend himself — to other teams, if not to Bayern.

