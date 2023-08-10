Thomas Müller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting return to Bayern Munich training

They’re back! Bayern Munich attacker duo Thomas Müller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting finally returned to training this Wednesday after each dealing with injury issues, per FCBayern.com:

Good news at FC Bayern! Thomas Müller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were able to join in with parts of team training again on Wednesday afternoon. The pair were welcomed with cheers and applause by their teammates at the start of the session. Müller has recently been absent with muscular complaints in his left hip flexor, while Choupo-Moting has been nursing a problem in his knee joint.

The returns are likely too late for either to start in the DFL-Supercup against RB Leipzig, which can you believe it, is coming up this Saturday. Where has the summer gone? But hopefully they won’t miss much of the Bundesliga season, which for Bayern begins August 18 at Werder Bremen.

While Bayern tidy up their transfer business — or not — Müller and Choupo will hope to show that the Bayern attacking lineup is just fine as it is. Each player has played up front for Bayern last season, and the combo — Choupo with his unforgettable goals and Müller with his trademark Raumdeutering from the No. 10 spot — would be a sight for sore eyes.

At least, until Tottenham’s Harry Kane or Juventus’ Dušan Vlahović gets here. But that’s a question for another day.