Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel eyeing up defensive midfielders...again

“Somebody stop me!”

FC Bayern München v AS Monaco - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Hide your Premier League defensive midfielders! We kid, but Bayern Munich might not be kidding around with an apparent renewal of their hunt for a new signing at the number six position. Georg Holzner of kicker has the report:

The #fcbayern is increasingly looking for a defensive six again. Coach Thomas #Tuchel really wants one. The bosses gave the go. After the deal with Kyle #Walker fell through, the record champion has more financial options in this regard @kicker

Between Joshua Kimmich’s new and more advanced role and a squad composition replete with eights rather than sixes, it sounds like a situation the Bayern bosses have to pay serious attention to. After all, if this is how the coach wants to play, it could be an early warning sign of what Bayern’s results might look like should the necessary pieces not be present.

It’s curious, though, that this is coming on the heels of reports that Manchester United are intent on signing Bayern defender Benjamin Pavard, while Tuchel’s pursuit of Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has fallen through. New midfield signing Konrad Laimer might get a look at right-back — a move that would clear space in the center for a new signing to play.

Who might that be, at this point? And what becomes of Leon Goretzka and Ryan Gravenberch if that player arrives?

