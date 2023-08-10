Daily Schmankerl: Manchester United could splurge on rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Aurelien Tchouameni; Neymar pushing for PSG exit; Bayern’s goalkeeper situation in flux; Chelsea eyes USMNT star; A Dušan Vlahović update; and MORE!

Bayern Munich has been linked to Real Madrid defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, but nothing serious has developed just yet.

In the meantime, Manchester United has tossed its hat into the ring for the 23-year-old:

United are ready to do battle with Bayern Munich for the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The talented Frenchman only moved to the Bernabeu last season but the 14-time Champions League winners are open to sale after prising Jude Bellingham away from Borussia Dortmund.

Right now, Bayern Munich’s transfer situation is a total mess. It feels like the club could start to get nervous and start throwing around some cash to make some sort of “splash” in the transfer market. However, pulling out €80 million or so to nab Tchouameni could be quite a stretch for the Bavarians — especially when striker and goalkeeper could be more pressing needs.

Bayern Munich’s need for a goalkeeper has become quite clear this week as the news about Manuel Neuer continues to get worse.

Now, the Bavarians are reporting looking to get serious about Chelsea FC’s Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ajax’s Gerónimo Rulli.

One name — allegedly — not on the list is Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou:

Former Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst is back in the Bundesliga.

The Dutchman has joined Hoffenheim on loan from Burnley:

The Dutch international, Wout Weghorst, has joined on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Burnley!

Bayern Munich closed down its preseason tour in great fashion with a comeback win over Liverpool FC, but the end result was not nearly important as what we learned about this team over the past two weeks.

Why waste any time? Let’s get chatting on a number of topics. Here is what we have on tap:

An in depth look at what we learned from Bayern Munich’s preseason tour, including why the attack could be positioned to explode, how the midfield might be developing into a mess, and why the defense might take some time to gel.

Why the news about Manuel Neuer’s secret surgery is very concerning.

Who helped themselves — Josip Stanišić and Serge Gnabry

Who might be in trouble on Bayern Munich’s roster — Leon Goretzka, Dayot Upamecano, Noussair Mazraoui...and Paul Wanner.

Recapping the latest transfer news.

Chelsea will not consider sending Romelu Lukaku to Juventus for Dušan Vlahović:

Understand Chelsea have currently no intention to include Dušan Vlahović in swap deal for Romelu Lukaku despite Juventus proposal #CFC



Understand Chelsea have currently no intention to include Dušan Vlahović in swap deal for Romelu Lukaku despite Juventus proposal. Chelsea respect Vlahović but working closely with Lukaku on an exit — Europe now or Saudi in September.

Chelsea FC is reportedly interested in Leeds United midfielder and USMNT player Tyler Adams:

Chelsea have contacted the representatives of USA midfielder Tyler Adams over a possible move to Stamford Bridge, 90min understands. Adams played for the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup and was relegated with Leeds in his first season in the Premier League having joined from RB Leipzig for £15m. Adams suffered a hamstring injury in March and didn’t add to his 24 league appearances thereafter. Leeds accepted they would likely lose Adams and international teammate Brenden Aaronson following their relegation to the Championship. Aaronson has since joined Union Berlin on loan, while Adams previously attracted interest from Newcastle. Sources have confirmed to 90min that Chelsea have now enquired over his availability. Adams has a release worth around £25m and the Blues believe the midfielder would slot in well in west London.

Is he in or is he out? Neymar has been linked to a move away from Paris Saint-Germain all summer, but now he could be turning up the heat to make something happen:

Lionel Messi has already left the club, Kylian Mbappé’s future is unclear and Neymar could also leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The Brazilian is said to have now specifically deposited his change request. As the French sports newspaper L’Équipe reported on Monday, Neymar informed the club management on Sunday that he wants to leave PSG in the current transfer window. The 31-year-old is said to have made this decision after discussions with his family and star advisor Pini Zahavi. Neymar’s goal is therefore clear: the Brazilian international should force a return to FC Barcelona. He left the Catalans for France in 2017 for the record sum of 222 million euros. Whether and how the financially troubled club from Barcelona can raise the salary and transfer fee for Neymar remains questionable. However, according to L’Équipe, Barca are also aiming for a reunion.

According to Sport (via 90Min.com), Neymar could move to Saudi Arabia:

Neymar is willing to sanction a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer, but only on the condition he is allowed to spend the 2023/24 season on loan at Barcelona.

After the debacle of the last week or so, it feels like Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur are going in circles when it comes to the subject of Harry Kane, courtesy of one Daniel Levy. The transfer could still go through of course, but it feels like it’s more trouble than it’s worth.

Meanwhile, Yann Sommer has left Bayern but Manuel Neuer is still injured, and Thomas Tuchel complained about not having a true defensive midfielder. Lots of major topics for one episode.

