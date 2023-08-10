Bayern Munich’s Sven Ulreich thinks team is ready for DFL-Supercup after smacking AS Monaco

There could still be a lot of movement, but with Yann Sommer off to Inter Milan, Sven Ulreich has been — at least temporarily — handed the keys to Bayern Munich’s finely-tuned automobile.

You know...German engineering and all of that.

After Bayern Munich downed AS Monaco 4-2 in a friendly, Ulreich spoke about how things have improve and how the squad will go all out in the DFL-Supercup against RB Leipzig.

“We enjoyed the game with our fans behind us. We still have potential to improve, but things got better from game to game. Overall, we did very well today and also had other chances to make the result even better,” said Ulreich (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We are ready and looking forward to getting started again. We want to do everything we can in the Allianz Arena on Saturday to win the title.”

Manuel Neuer’s timetable for a return is uncertain and the Bavarians have multiple irons in the fire when it comes to roster planning. Tottenham Hotspur center-forward Harry Kane, Manchester City Kyle Walker, and Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović are just a few of the expensive names in the cue and while Bayern Munich might be looking to add another goalkeeper.

There could be another keeper brought in, but it looks like Ulreich will have the opportunity to prove his mettle — at least, initially.