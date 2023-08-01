Report: Bayern Munich offer €85+10m for Harry Kane, expect him to start vs RB Leipzig in the Supercup

According to a report by Bild, Bayern Munich offered Tottenham Hotspur €85m guaranteed plus €10m in add-ons for Harry Kane in the latest round of talks between the two clubs. This is still a little short of Daniel Levy’s evaluation for the player, but the Bavarians are confident that Kane will play in red against RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup later this month.

Kane is set to play for Spurs in a friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk this Sunday, but he wants his move to Germany completed before his team face Brentford in the opening game of the English Premier League on August 13. If the transfer cannot be completed by then, the striker apparently prefers the idea of staying at Spurs.

Therefore, this means that the saga will not drag out all the way until Bayern Munich play their opening games in the Bundesliga, right near the end of the transfer window. While Daniel Levy has not put any deadline on negotiations, Kane’s desires could now put pressure on Bayern Munich to up the bid and make sure they get their man.

Per all reports in Germany and abroad, Bayern are extremely confident of landing Kane — it’s only a matter of time and money. The only question left is “How much?”

