 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Flagship Show Podcast has dropped! Check it out!

Filed under:

Kyle Walker wants exit from Manchester City, but there is no clear path to Bayern Munich just yet

And waiting...and waiting...and waiting...

By CSmith1919
/ new
Atletico Madrid v Manchester City - Preseason Friendly Photo by Lexy Ilsley - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

According to a report from Sam Lee of The Athletic (as captured by @CityXtra), Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has already fully rejected a new deal from Pep Guardiola and is eager to make a move to Bayern Munich.

However, things are not progressing and the stalemate we heard about on Monday continues onward with no real resolution in sight:

Kyle Walker has already rebuffed #ManCity’s attempts to agree a new contract as he wants to join Bayern Munich. The two clubs discussed a deal while in Japan, but there is no resolution in sight.

The really odd part of this story lies with Manchester City. The club does not appear to have a dire need to keep Walker given its depth, but still does not want to let him go:

A replacement may not be signed if Kyle Walker leaves #ManCity for Bayern Munich. With John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Rico Lewis as options to play right-back, @ManCity appear happy with their numbers there.

Much like the Harry Kane conundrum, this transfer saga could drag out for the rest of the month before we see any kind of resolution. Barring an improved offer from Bayern Munich or Walker demanding an exit (something that likely will not happen because he will not want to be seen as a distraction), things could be mired in this standstill for quite a bit longer.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 579 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works