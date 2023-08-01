The battle for Harry Kane: The lines are drawn for Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur as €95 million offer looms

According to a report from Dan Kilpatrick of the The Evening Standard (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich might have to loosen its purse strings.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy will not accept anything less than €117 million for Kane. Moreover, the English star is content to ride this out and potentially even stay in London if he in the lineup in 12 days against Brentford FC.

The bottomline is that this could drag on even longer — much to the chagrin of Bayern Munich fans:

Daniel Levy is currently unwilling to consider anything below £100m (€117m) for Harry Kane. Harry Kane is planning to stay at Tottenham this summer if the club has not reached an agreement with Bayern Munich before the opening game of the season in less than two weeks’ time. Spurs, though, are refusing to set a deadline on talks with Bayern over Kane. Kane has made it clear that he plans to stay at Spurs if he lines up at Brentford in their Premier League opener on August 13, believing it would be unfair on the club and new head coach Ange Postecoglou to leave after the start of the campaign. Kane’s stance may also be part of an effort to persuade Spurs to make a quick decision over his future.

What Bayern Munich officially puts together for its next proposal remains to be seen, but Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg is reporting that he has some details on what will be included:

More on Harry #Kane: Understand Bayern package is around €95m now - with possible add-ons included!



➡️ Kane could get a contract until 2028 - with options included

➡️ No doubt, he would become the top earner of the club; he would replace Mané with it.



— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 1, 2023

Bayern Munich wants to get a deal done as soon as possible, while Tottenham seems to want to drag out the process. All the while, Kane is caught in the middle of it.

