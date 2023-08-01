Thomas Tuchel admits Bayern Munich don’t have a proper defensive midfielder, will that be a problem?

Speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s friendly against Liverpool FC, Thomas Tuchel admitted that Bayern Munich do not have a proper defensive midfielder that can shield the backline. The role is usually called a No. 6 in Germany, and it was one of the coach’s chief areas of concern heading into the transfer window. The club DID pursue West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, but the player eventually chose Arsenal FC instead — leading to the current situation.

Tuchel doesn’t necessarily seem concerned, but you have to read into the subtext of his words a little.

Tuchel on midfield: "We don't have a proper holding #6 who's more about providing defensive protection. It's my observation that we don't have that type of player. All our midfielders are quite mobile. But you can still win games without such a player. We have to find solutions" pic.twitter.com/Yh0YAu6k4w — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 1, 2023

What are those solutions? Do they involve spending €200m on the next Englishman who can pass a ball straight? Maybe not. Asked whether he’s looking for a new defensive No. 6, Tuchel said the following:

“Not desperately, we trust our players under contract. If there’s a possibility, we would be open. There’s no need to be stubborn and put pressure. There are a few players who can make us stronger, sometimes they’re not available.”

So far during preseason, Tuchel has relied on a midfield duo of Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer as his go-to double pivot, but the results have been mixed. Questions have been asked about Leon Goretzka’s future in the team, and also the situation surrounding Ryan Gravenberch and whether he could go on loan. As of right now, it seems that Tuchel is keeping all of his options open.

