Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel reveals his changed approach for the 2023/24 season

Thomas Tuchel was thrown in the deep end (a.k.a the Bayern Munich job) and has so far yet to impress the fan base. Maybe he needs to change his approach to the game? Well, that’s what the 49-year-old former Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea FC tactician said.

“The important thing is that you adapt to what the team needs. We want to be consistent,” Tuchel said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “You’re always changing and adapting depending on where the team is. It’s always a mix of being close together, but also demanding.”

Bayern recently played Kawasaki Frontale in Tokyo as part of their Audi FCB Summer Tour and played out an uninspiring 1-0 win; it wasn’t a great performance even though it was only a friendly match. Tuchel then offered an explanation for that.

“We’re training a lot and intensively, but of course jet lag and the heat play a role here,” Tuchel stated. “We’ll train again tomorrow. It’s always a compromise, what is necessary, what makes sense - so that we can demand quality tomorrow.”