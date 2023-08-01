 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Mathys Tel will not be loaned out by Bayern Munich, even if Harry Kane is bought

By R.I.P. London Teams
Kawasaki Frontale v Bayern Muenchen - Preseason Friendly Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are on the verge of completing the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. The England frontman may well soon be the biggest signing of Bayern’s history, but what does that mean for Mathys Tel? Well, even though Kane will come soon, Tel isn’t going anywhere…on loan:

It’s looking very likely that Bayern will roll with Kane, Tel, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as the strikers in the team. However, Tel can be used on the wing if needs be or if the goal is to maybe develop his game and be a good player in different positions. Spurs are also interested in bringing in the 2005-born to replace Kane if the latter does move.

After the failed Sadio Mané experiment, the Bavarians are looking to rebound with a proper striker up front. With silverware being the club’s target for 2023/24, Kane banging in the goals will help out massively.

