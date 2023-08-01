Mathys Tel will not be loaned out by Bayern Munich, even if Harry Kane is bought

Bayern Munich are on the verge of completing the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. The England frontman may well soon be the biggest signing of Bayern’s history, but what does that mean for Mathys Tel? Well, even though Kane will come soon, Tel isn’t going anywhere…on loan:

ℹ️ Mathys #Tel: A loan is not an option for the bosses at this stage.



❗️A transfer of #Kane should not change this! Bayern in concrete negotiations and good talks with #Levy now ✔️



➡️ Feeling is that Tel can also play as a winger. Tel wants to stay as mentioned many times.… pic.twitter.com/5YZeRjnJ5g — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 30, 2023

It’s looking very likely that Bayern will roll with Kane, Tel, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as the strikers in the team. However, Tel can be used on the wing if needs be or if the goal is to maybe develop his game and be a good player in different positions. Spurs are also interested in bringing in the 2005-born to replace Kane if the latter does move.

After the failed Sadio Mané experiment, the Bavarians are looking to rebound with a proper striker up front. With silverware being the club’s target for 2023/24, Kane banging in the goals will help out massively.