Mainz 05 boss expecting big things from Bayern Munich — with or without Harry Kane

So often, we hear the tales of this being the season that Bayern Munich’s vulnerabilities will be exposed and the Rekordmeister’s streak of sitting atop the Bundesliga will be halted.

Every preseason, that same story emerges.

For Mainz 05 boss Bo Svensson, he actually thinks the opposite. Svensson thinks that amid all of the turmoil in Munich during the last campaign, 2022/23 was the season to take down the Bavarians and that this season might not be so kind to other contenders in the Bundesliga.

“Bayern will do it again (winning the title) - they won it last season, although they didn’t convince. They know they have to do much better. Therefore, I think we will experience a dominant season from FC Bayern,” Svensson said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One thing that Svensson expects to make it even harder on the rest of the Bundesliga this season is the expected arrival of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane at Säbener Straße. Despite how difficult the move would make it for any club to take down Bayern Munich, Svensson thinks it would be great for the Bundesliga to get a player of that caliber in-house.

“Such a player would be a huge enrichment for the league. Top scorer several times in the Premier League, captain of the English national team. Of course it would be exciting if he were to play here in the Bundesliga,” Svensson stated.

