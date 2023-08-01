Sven Ulreich says he can do the job at Bayern Munich until Manuel Neuer is healthy

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich has seen the rumors about the club desperately trying to add another player at his position.

The veteran is unfazed, however, and thinks he would be just fine filling in for injured starter Manuel Neuer.

“I know that other topics often play a role at Bayern. But of course I would be happy if I got the opportunity to show myself. I think I did an excellent job in 2018 when I replaced Manu,” Ulreich told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I know there are often other decisions at Bayern and that’s why for me it’s completely legitimate that other names are also being discussed. You also have to be far-sighted. It’s a fact that I’d be alone for the time being if Yann (Sommer) were to leave. That’s why it’s a situation that the club obviously can’t let happen. That’s why it’s right that you have to look around on the transfer market.

“Ultimately, the decision (on who plays) has to be made on the pitch and should be decided based on performance.”

Ulreich certainly wants to stake his claim to that role, but his job as back-up is not the only one in contention when it comes to Bayern Munich goalkeepers. There have been rumors that Toni Tapalović could return to the club and coach alongside Michael Rechner.

Ulreich said that Tapalović’s sacking stung the goalkeeper group.

“Of course, the decision came as a surprise to Manu and me. It wasn’t 100% understandable in the way it was done either. Tapa is a nice guy and a great goalkeeping coach. I’ve always really enjoyed working with him,” Ulreich said. “That’s why it’s a pity that the decision was made so spontaneously and, to a certain extent, incomprehensibly. But I also have to say that Michael Rechner is a great guy who is easy to talk to and who is doing a very good job.”

