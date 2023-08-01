Daily Schmankerl: David Raya probably doesn’t even want a move to Bayern Munich; Chelsea to swing big with Juventus’ Dušan Vlahović and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe?; Should Harry Kane spurn Bayern in favor of Manchester United?; Ousmane Dembélé news; and MORE!

It appears that Bayern Munich fans might not have to be worried about the club spending a lot on Brentford FC goalkeeper David Raya — because the Spaniard does not want to make the move to Bavaria anyway:

The Italian adds that Raya would ‘love’ to join Arsenal and prefers a move there over Bayern this summer. “In the morning, there was a meeting between Bayern and David Raya’s camp to discuss about the situation of the Spanish goalkeeper, but from what I am hearing, the deal is off,” said Romano. “In the conversation, Bayern discussed the possibility to bid for a loan move with a buy option clause, but this is something that – especially on the player’s side – they didn’t want to do. “The player wants to move with a different kind of project, so this is why David Raya prefers another move instead of going to Bayern. Also Brentford were not happy with that kind of proposal, so deal currently off between Bayern and David Raya. “Arsenal are the big surprise in the goalkeepers market, because Arsenal have entered the race, Arsenal had contacts with the camp of David Raya and they are considering to make a bid very soon. Something to add, from what I am hearing, David Raya prefers Arsenal over Bayern for many reasons, but he would love to join Arsenal. It’s important to say that already some discussions took place, discussing about the contract and this kind of thing, so Arsenal have already discussed some details on the player’s side, now it depends on the clubs.”

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg bolstered the report above with his own account:

David #Raya is off at this stage. Therefore FC Bayern is considering other options. One of them: #Bono - confirmed. Talks took place ✔️



But Bayern is still not willing to spend a high fee for a new No. 1 in this window.



ℹ️ De Gea, he’s still not a transfer target for Bayern.… pic.twitter.com/POgIIRgXD7 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 31, 2023

All of that means that Yann Sommer still could stay in Bavaria:

The possibility of Yann Sommer staying at Bayern is not categorically ruled out internally. The Swiss goalkeeper has yet to get permission to leave the club, with Inter pushing to sign him [@mano_bonke, @kessler_philipp] pic.twitter.com/6dc6eyu3Ik — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 31, 2023

It seems really unlikely that Sommer will remain with Bayern Munich. The Switzerland international seems pretty far down the transfer road with Inter Milan.

We saw some rumors linking Liverpool FC with a loan move for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, but FC Barcelona and Chelsea FC could be pushing even harder to make a deal happen:

Chelsea and Barcelona are understood to be the clubs working hardest to pull off a player-plus-cash deal for Paris St Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe. Sources close to PSG have indicated the Blues’ co-owner Todd Boehly is trying to put together a deal for the 24-year-old, who seems certain to leave Paris either for a fee this summer or for nothing next year. Spanish champions Barcelona have also been actively pursuing a player swap deal, the PA news agency understands.

Ah...back from vacation and (somehow) completely worn down!

Hell with that, though, it is time to rap about Bayern Munich and all of the craziness that has been going on with the club. Let’s take a look at what is going on in this episode:

Some thoughts on why Bayern Munich really might be in the final hours of life without a world class No. 9. A deal for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry appears to be in play.

Why there is no way Bayern Munich should be looking to spend any significant cash on a back-up goalkeeper — even if there are some red flags being raised with Manuel Neuer’s recovery.

Exploring the potential sale of Sadio Mané, the rumors about Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry being available...and how that could all mean that Bayern Munich is looking at another big purchase this summer (even if this dolt if content to ride it out with Sané and Gnabry.

Chelsea could also be looking to get Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović. A swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku is on the table:

Chelsea are now back in talks again with Juventus through intermediaries — swap deal between Romelu Lukaku & Dušan Vlahović has been discussed again



Chelsea will discuss Vlahović internally as this option has been rejected in July. pic.twitter.com/1DuZPQYejU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2023

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti had additional information on the situation:

More on #Vlahovic:



▪️ #Chelsea always identified Dusan as their main target, the ideal ST requested by Poch;



▪️during the recent weeks, they have been in constant contact with the 's agent;



▪️#CFC want to include #Lukaku in the talks with #Juve to lower the deal's price. https://t.co/icnIcoz6Kx pic.twitter.com/hLSlt35ToR — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 31, 2023

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre thinks Harry Kane should stiff-arm Bayern Munich in favor or the Red Devils:

But former Man Utd defender Mikael Silvestre still thinks the Red Devils should attempt to buy Kane this summer and has given them a “big chance” of signing the Englishman. When asked if he thinks Man Utd have a chance of signing Kane this summer, Silvestre told GG Recon: “Yes, I believe there’s a big chance. I think it would be a good match for both parties. “For Harry, he will have Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho around him, creating chances for him. Many players in Manchester United’s squad are British too, so that’s another positive for him. Harry has the quality to deliver and he will receive a lot of assists in that Manchester United team, that’s all I’m thinking about when I’m thinking about the move from Harry’s perspective. “He knows about the Premier League, he knows about Manchester United and I’m sure he would become an icon for the club if he was to sign for them. The Premier League is the most competitive league in the world and it’s been that way for quite some time. Harry’s a competitor and I believe the Premier League is the best environment for him because every single fixture has the prospect of being unpredictable. As a player, considering the stadiums and the atmosphere, there’s no better league to be involved in.”

The preseason has not been so kind to Bayern Munich just yet.

Similarly, the World Cup served up a gut punch to Germany in the form of a stunning defeat at the hands of Colombia (The Revenge of James Rodriguez?).

With Harry Kane’s pursuit ongoing and Manuel Neuer still trying to get into form, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Bayern Munich — and let’s not think about Germany being in an elimination match against South Korea (where have we seen this before?).

Needless to say, we have plenty to chat about, so let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode of the BFW Flagship Show:

Germany’s shocking defeat and why there might be organizational issues with development at the DFB.

A quick update on Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Harry Kane.

Dayot Upamecano could find himself on the bench for Thomas Tuchel.

Why the preseason is a little concerning — even if the results do not mean a damned thing.

Victor Osimhen could be contemplating inking a new deal with Napoli:

Victor Osimhen, a target for Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid among others, is in talks with Napoli about extending his contract.

FC Barcelona star Ousmane Dembélé is empowered to determine where he spends next season per Fabrizio Romano:

Ousmane Dembélé story only depends on the player, very clear.



PSG pushing to activate €50m release clause after OL rejected €30m bid for Bradley Barcola…



…and it’s up to Ousmane. Join PSG this summer or extend with Barcelona. https://t.co/yQadGWZK42 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2023

Romano also had more:

Ousmane Dembélé has just asked Barça for formal ‘permission’ to negotiate with PSG



Dembélé wants to follow all the correct steps.



⚠️ There’s still feeling this could not be done in time to activate La Liga €50m clause in 9h — but trying to agree with different ways. pic.twitter.com/WVQaFsxc9P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2023

One of the interesting subplots to Dembélé’s situation is that Barca could look to Leroy Sané to take the Frenchman’s place on the roster should he bolt for PSG.

There have been rumors that Bayern Munich would sell Sané if a suitor emerged, but it is unclear if the Germany international would want a move to rejoin his old teammate, Robert Lewandowski, in Catalonia.