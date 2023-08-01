Official: Bayern Munich bid farewell to Sadio Mané‎

Sadio Mané’s Bayern Munich chapter is officially over. The Senegalese international and long-time Liverpool FC dynamo bids farewell to the club after just one season in Germany.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen offered parting thoughts to Mané. Via FCBayern.com:

We want to thank Sadio Mané for the past season. It certainly hasn’t been an easy year for him, suffering an injury just before the World Cup and missing out on participation with Senegal, whom he had earlier led to their maiden Africa Cup of Nations triumph and World Cup qualifiers. Due to the long downtime, he wasn’t able to contribute as much to FC Bayern as we and he himself had hoped. That’s why we decided together that he should start a new chapter in his career and make a fresh start at another club. We wish him all the best and every success for the coming challenges at Al Nassr.

Mané’s departure is bittersweet and indeed not what either he, nor the Bavarians, had envisioned when the recruitment team of (now former sporting director) Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžic, (now former coach) Julian Nagelsmann, and technical director Marco Neppe brought him to Munich a year ago.

While the 31-year-old lit up the field in his debut against RB Leipzig in last year’s DFL-Supercup, the wheels eventually fell off — first on the field, and then off it. Locker room troubles culminating in a publicized spat with teammate Leroy Sané now mark his tenure. In that light, perhaps a fresh start and a clean state is just what he needs.

Farewell, Sadio, and all the best!

Looking for the latest transfer season talk? Check out our latest Podcast! In the July 24 edition of the show, we look at how much Bayern are offering Harry Kane, Bayern’s 27-0 friendly win over FC Rottach-Ergern, and insights into Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the upcoming season. Listen on Spotify or via the player below.

As always, we appreciate the support!