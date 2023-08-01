2023 Women’s World Cup: August 1 daily game thread — Portugal vs. United States; Vietnam vs. Netherlands; China vs. England; Haiti vs. Denmark

Groups D & E conclude in today’s action at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The USWNT find themselves needing a result to secure progression and will have to give it their best shot after drawing to Netherlands last time out. Does coach Vlatko Andonovski remember that he has five subs and the deepest bench in the tournament available to him? Asking for Lynn Williams, Megan Rapinoe, and friends.

Meanwhile, England are through and Denmark and China are level on three points. China may have the tougher draw, but England have little to play for. Haiti have yet to score their first goal in the tournament, though they’ve also only given up a goal in each of their games.

Today’s lineup

Group E: Portugal vs. United States | 3:00 AM EST

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands | 3:00 AM EST

Group D: China vs. England | 7:00 AM EST

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark | 7:00 AM EST

TV/Streaming: Fox/FS1 (US); NBC Universo/Peacock (US - Spanish); BBC/ITV (UK); Find Your Country

