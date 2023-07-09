 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking: Bayern Munich submits improved offer for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane

This is shaping up to be the headline saga of the summer.

England v North Macedonia: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Photo by Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

There is more massive news in the top story currently running for the 2023 summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich have submitted a second written bid for Tottenham Hotspur and England captain Harry Kane, as first reported by Sky Sport transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

The first offer of €70 million with bonuses was rejected a week ago, and now Bayern have come back with an offer of €80 million with bonuses. If any of the add-ons were to be triggered, it would immediately make Harry Kane the most expensive transfer in Bayern Munich’s history, surpassing the €80 million the Bavarians forked out for Lucas Hernández in the summer of 2019.

Kane had made it clear in recent weeks that he wanted to join Bayern over staying at Spurs, and has strengthened his hold on that decision as of late, communicating to the club that he wants to join Bayern immediately.

