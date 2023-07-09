Report: Leon Goretzka’s days with Bayern Munich could be numbered

According to a report from Tz journalists Philipp Kessler and Mano Bonke (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich would be willing to sell midfielder Leon Goretzka if a good offer is submitted:

Goretzka is allowed to leave Bayern with a suitable offer. The club is aware Goretzka’s situation is difficult under Tuchel. The player, however, wants to fight for his spot. Internally, as of now, the club is considering Laimer in the double pivot.

There are rumors that Tuchel is not a fan of Goretzka, which could expedite matters as well. Whatever the case, Bayern Munich’s midfield is in a somewhat tenuous position. Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer are “in” for next season, while Raphael Guerreiro could certainly find himself playing in the central midfield as well.

From there, however, things get murky.

Goretzka’s situation is cloudy at best, while Marcel Sabitzer is expected to leave the club this summer, and Ryan Gravenberch has been extremely unhappy with his limited role at the club.

How this all plays out is anyone’s guess...do you have one? Tell us in the comments! We speculated on this exact situation in the latest edition of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast as well, so check that out.

