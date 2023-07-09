 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Weekend Warm-up Podcast is here! Check it out now!

Filed under:

“Skepticism” for Bayern Munich in pursuit of Manchester City star Kyle Walker

Doubt is seeping in at Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
/ new
England v North Macedonia: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

With Benjamin Pavard’s future uncertain and Noussair Mazraoui angling for a transfer, Bayern Munich could find itself short on right-backs very soon.

Now, the club is not so sure that Manchester City star Kyle Walker is going to be a viable option, either, as there is growing “skepticism” from the Bavarians on whether or not a deal will happen per kicker:

Kyle Walker should make a decision soon. Does the Manchester City right-back decide to go on an adventure abroad with FC Bayern a year before his contract expires, or does the 33-year-old extend it with the treble winner? At Bayern there is now a certain skepticism that the deal will work. The fear: Walker use Bavaria’s offer for a new contract with City. If Walker does not come, FCB will try to find an alternative for the right back.

Ah, yes, Bayern Munich being used as leverage to get a better deal in England. Where have we seen that before?

Bayern Munich will have to get things sorted out shortly as being strung along by Englishman is starting be a bad look.

Looking for the latest transfer talk? The Weekend Warm-up Podcast has you covered on Spotify or below. We hit on Harry Kane’s potential move to Bayern Munich, the uncertain statuses of Noussair Mazraoui, Sadio Mané, Marcel Sabitzer, and Ryan Gravenberch — plus what might be in store for Leon Goretzka in the coming weeks!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 362 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works