Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard all dressed up, but nowhere to go?

According to a report from kicker, Benjamin Pavard is not having much luck at this stage on the transfer market.

Because he has not moved to a new club, the versatile defender is likely to be in camp with Bayern Munich when it opens this week:

As of Sunday, Benjamin Pavard is part of the Bayern delegation at Tegernsee, although the Frenchman has submitted his change request. The 27-year-old, who has another year under contract with the record champions, would like to play as a central defender for a top European club in the future. However, no interested parties have reported to FC Bayern. The assumption is that Pavard has not yet found a club that sees him as a central defender and has to hope for the onset of developments on the sluggish transfer market.

At various points, Pavard has been linked to Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC, Manchester United, Liverpool FC, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain among others. Now, it is a matter of getting the right opportunity from both a sporting and financial perspective, while also finding a suitor who can pay Bayern Munich what it wants.

Perhaps, things are just moving slower than expected for the Frenchman, so stay tuned.

