Report: Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Højbjerg back on Bayern Munich’s radar

A few weeks back, we saw initial reports state that Bayern Munich was exploring an acquisition of one of its former players, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

Højbjerg has been manning a roster spot as a central midfielder with Tottenham Hotspur and could be available this summer. While those initial rumors were shot down, we are now getting a new report from football.london’s Alasdair Gold, which states that Bayern Munich has interest in the 27-year-old, who has played 151 games as a defensive midfielder during his career.

Here is what @iMiaSanMia captured from Gold:

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has interest from Spain and Germany, including from Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich. The Dane is understood to be open to a move to play for a club in the Champions League. Højbjerg will only be available to clubs for a ‘much higher fee’ than the £15million he arrived for in 2020 from Southampton.

Depending on what “much higher” means, Bayern Munich might not be averse to pursuing Højbjerg. As we know, Bayern Munich has some money play with during the summer transfer window. However, Gold is not the only reporter stating that Atlético Madrid is interested in the Dane. The Daily Mail had this information (as captured by 90Min.com):

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is attracting interest from Atletico Madrid and could be allowed to leave north London.

With Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker as its two primary targets right now, there still could be enough cash left over from Bayern Munich’s rumors €150 million transfer budget to get a deal for Højbjerg done.

Will it happen?

Looking for the latest transfer talk? The Weekend Warm-up Podcast has you covered on Spotify or below. We hit on Harry Kane’s potential move to Bayern Munich, the uncertain statuses of Noussair Mazraoui, Sadio Mané, Marcel Sabitzer, and Ryan Gravenberch — plus what might be in store for Leon Goretzka in the coming weeks!