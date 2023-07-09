Bayern Munich’s full €150 million transfer plan for summer revealed

For weeks, the speculation has run rampant on exactly what Bayern Munich is planning for its summer transfer window.

Now, according to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), fans have an idea of what an ideal summer looks like for Bavarians:

Bayern have a €150m budget (before sales) for this summer • (Konrad) Laimer and (Raphael) Guerreiro were signed for free • Kim Min-jae signed for €50m (Lucas Hernández sold for €45m) • The rest (with potential other sales) to be spent on (Harry) Kane, (Kyle) Walker and a #6

While there is speculation on Bayern Munich’s ability to land both Kane and Walker, the pursuit of a defensive midfielder is something some fans have already start to write off. Can the Bavarians find a way to bring in two English stars like Kane and Walker — plus a new No. 6 for €150 million?

That certainly could prove to be a challenge unless the club generates more revenue with sales of other players. And none of that even includes the possibility of adding another goalkeeper or even another winger, which are moves that Bayern Munich has been linked to recently.

