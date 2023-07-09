Report: Bayern Munich has done everything it can to convince Harry Kane of move, but second bid might still fall short

According to a report by Rob Draper of The Mail (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich addressed every possible logistical roadblock that could seemingly be an issue that would prevent a move to Germany by Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

Literally...everything.

But, will it be enough? Let’s take a look at the lengths that Bayern Munich went to in order to convince Kane things would be able to work for his family in a new country:

Thomas Tuchel is understood to have convinced Kane and his family of the merits of playing in Munich and the club will undoubtedly ensure that Kane, wife Katie and their three children are integrated into the wider Bayern community with schools, houses, language and practical support all potentially in place to make for smooth transition. Kane, will get to play in the Champions League, while Spurs have no European football next season. He would also be pretty much guaranteed the first trophies of his career.

Now, it would seem that it will come down to a matter of Bayern Munich submitting a bid that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would accept. Therein lies the rub per Draper:

Bayern Munich will make an improved near £70million (€82m) bid for Harry Kane. However, even the new offer seems unlikely to meet Tottenham’s expectations. The new bid appears to be the upper end of Bayern’s projections for a player who will be free next summer – though they would face a much more competitive challenge to sign him then. Tottenham’s stance remains that they don’t want to sell the payer and have no expectation that he will leave, with one year remaining on his deal. They would prefer to extend his deal but it will clearly take a ‘huge bid’ to persuade them to sell this summer.

Meanwhile, noted pundit Jan Aage Fjørtoft thinks there are still many reasons to doubt that Levy will let Kane leave — and also that the England international really wants to move:

Risky game for Bayern this!!!



«All in for» a player who won’t “be allowed to leave”.



I don’t think this is matter of price. I think it’s the matter of will …from Levy….and Kane…is he willing to go all the way?



I do understand Bayern! Would have been a perfect signing https://t.co/1zgJYOlfpu — Jan Aage Fjørtoft ️‍ (@JanAageFjortoft) July 8, 2023

