Bayern Munich planning with both Dayot Upamecano and Noussair Mazraoui for next season

So far this summer, there’s already been a decent amount of movement in Bayern Munich’s defensive department. They’ve signed Raphael Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund and have triggered Kim Min-jae’s release clause to sign him from SSC Napoli. On the other end of things, Lucas Hernandez will be leaving for Paris Saint-Germain and it is also expected that Benjamin Pavard will be leaving the club before the summer transfer window ends.

As is very often the case during transfer windows, speculative rumors have a tendency to circulate and grow legs. Separate reports have suggested that both Dayot Upamecano and Noussair Mazraoui — who both have contracts running through June 2026 — could be potential candidates to leave Bayern this summer.

Upamecano had recently changed representation, causing some concern that he might be tempted by offers from abroad while Mazraoui had reportedly been unhappy with his standing with manager Thomas Tuchel, wanting more playing time. In Mazraoui’s case, the Moroccan also may not be overly enthused by the distinct possibility of Bayern signing Manchester City right back Kyle Walker.

Despite any bit of posturing or reports of unrest for either Upamecano or Mazraoui, Tz’s Philipp Kessler and Manuel Bonke (via @iMiaSanMia) suggest that both players are very much a part of the club’s plans for next season. Tuchel is planning with both of them in the squad despite the signings they’ve already made and even with the potential arrival of Walker from City.

It’s par for the course for at least one to two Bayern defenders to suffer serious injuries throughout the course of the season so while it’s not exactly a selling point in convincing players to stay that want more playing time, Tuchel will want and need all of the defensive depth he can get.

Looking for the latest transfer talk? The Weekend Warm-up Podcast has you covered on Spotify or below. We hit on Harry Kane’s potential move to Bayern Munich, the uncertain statuses of Noussair Mazraoui, Sadio Mané, Marcel Sabitzer, and Ryan Gravenberch — plus what might be in store for Leon Goretzka in the coming weeks!

As always, we appreciate the support!