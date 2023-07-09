 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Former Bayern Munich defender Daley Blind moves to Girona FC

One ex-Bayern Munich player has landed on his feet.

Netherlands v Italy - UEFA Nations League 2022/23 Third-place match Photo by Christopher Lee - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

At midseason, Bayern Munich was looking for reinforcements on the backline and brought in Dutch veteran Daley Blind.

Blind did not play all that much for the Bavarians, but he did fulfill the role he was brought in for: to be a depth piece on an already stacked roster.

Now, though, the 33-year-old defender will move to Girona FC, where he is likely to have a more impactful role on the squad than he had with Bayern Munich:

During his time with Bayern Munich, Blind appeared in four Bundesliga games and one DFB-Pokal match. Overall, Blind accumulated 157 minutes of field time with the Bavarians, which could have been affected by the coaching change. When Julian Nagelsmann was unceremoniously dumped in March, Bayern Munich’s plans for Blind seemed to go out the door with him.

Under Thomas Tuchel, Blind’s limited role became even more...limited.

Blind inked a two-year contract for Girona.

