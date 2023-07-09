Daily Schmankerl: Inter Milan prepping offer for Bayern Munich’s Yann Sommer; PSG’s Kylian Mbappe exploring Real Madrid, Arsenal options?; Find out who Zlatan Ibrahimović allegedly hates; Brenden Aaronson inches toward Union Berlin transfer; and MORE!

Inter Milan is ready to submit a €6 million offer to Bayern Munich for goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Inter Milan’s interest in Sommer has been rumored for weeks now and things could start to expedite from here. The problem, however, is that Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer recently suffered a setback in his recovery from a broken leg that has put his status to return on time in doubt.

Regardless, Inter Milan is going to push forward:

Inter have already prepared an opening bid for Yann Sommer — talks expected around €6m.



Plan to submit proposal once Onana deal is closed with Man Utd.



Inter plan remains to negotiate for both Sommer and Anatolij Trubin as they’ve to replace both Onana and Handanović. pic.twitter.com/Dze6aAouge — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2023

Zlatan Ibrahimović seems to have a hatred for ex-teammate Edinson Cavani per another former teammate:

Zlatan Ibrahimović (41) and Edinson Cavani (36) played together in France at Paris Saint-Germain between 2013 and 2016. But the Swedish star and the Uruguayan kicker didn’t become really good friends. On the contrary ... As Michael Ciani (39) revealed, Ibrahimović was not at all on Cavani’s terms. “The only person he didn’t get along with was Cavani,” Ciani, who played with Ibrahimović at the Los Angeles Galaxy from 2018 to 2019, told RMC. Ciani continued, “He told me he only hated three or four people in his career... and one of them was Cavani. If you’re close to Cavani, Ibra doesn’t like it. Either you’re for Ibra or you’re against him,” explained Ciani, who played for France in 2010.

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe could leave the club — and if he does, he has plenty of options. Sky Sports had this info:

Paris Saint-Germain believe Kylian Mbappe has already agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer and are prepared to sell to the highest bidder this window in order to receive a fee.

Meanwhile ESPN did not do much to dispel what PSG believes:

Mbappe acknowledges that he may need to leave the French capital this summer, with Real Madrid his clear preferred option.

Finally, should a move to Real Madrid fall through, Arsenal FC is believed to be Mbappe’s preferred club in the Premier League per The Independent:

Arsenal would be Mbappe’s first choice if he moved to the Premier League, but there’s been no contact with last season’s Premier League runners-up.

While Bayern Munich is expected to have an impactful summer transfer window, this period feels like the calm before the storm.

Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro are signed, sealed, and delivered, while Kim Min-jae is expected to follow suit quickly (potentially by the time you read this!).

Otherwise, there is A LOT of rumbling, but not much action otherwise for the Bavarians. As it stands, this seems like a good time to take a step back and look at the big picture of what is going on — including the BPW staff earning another award (thanks to all of you!).

Let’s get to it:

Some thoughts on BPW nailing down another “Best Club Podcast” Award from World Soccer Talk.

Where things stand on Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Harry Kane — and why there are reasons to feel both optimistic and pessimistic. Plus, the new pecking order of things should Kane opt to stay put in London.

Addressing the bizarre situations with Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch, Marcel Sabitzer, and Sadio Mane.

Why the Leon Goretzka situation is likely coming to a head soon enough.

Former Philadelphia Union prospect and current Leeds United attacker Brenden Aaronson’s rumored loan to Union Berlin seems like it is going to happen. In addition, Inter Milan and German national national team left-back Robin Gosens seems ready to join the squad as well:

#Aaronson deal, final stages now! Union Berlin will finalize the transfer in the next days. ➡️ One year loan without an option to buy. #LUFC ➡️ Negotiations about a transfer of #Gosens are still ongoing but very difficult. Inter still has high demands. Gosens, ready to join @fcunion

Right now, Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin are making significant strides in getting better, while RB Leipzig is worse and Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are currently treading water in the summer transfer window.

Is this the year that Bundesliga gets its own version of Leicester City in 2016?

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar could be headed to...New York City:

Could another superstar move to the US soon? After Inter Miami announced in June that world champion Lionel Messi would move to the coastal city, the next top professional could follow the Argentine. As reported by Mundo Deportivo, American club New York City FC are showing strong interest in PSG’s Neymar. Although there has not yet been any contact with the Brazilian, he is high on the MLS club’s transfer list. The owners of the club City Football Group are said to be thinking about luring the 31-year-old with an attractive offer. Neymar’s contract with French club PSG runs until 2025 and his market value is currently 60 million euros.

Juventus center-back Leonard Bonucci could be headed to Newcastle United:

Newcastle could make a shock move for Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci, 36, in order to bring experience to their squad for the Champions League.

In this episode of the Flagship edition of Bavarian Podcast Works, Schnitzel and Tom discuss: