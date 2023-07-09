Report: Bayern Munich technical director Marco Neppe’s future still uncertain

Tough break for Marco Neppe. Bayern Munich’s technical director and former right-hand to sacked sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić could still wind up a casualty of the club’s front office shakeups from last season.

Neppe survived the season-ending axing of Brazzo and CEO Oliver Kahn, and has been a key figure for continuity as the club springs into action for the summer transfer window. He’s already played a role in getting Bayern’s deal for Napoli defender Kim Min-jae to the finish line. But the vacant sporting director role might determine his future.

Per Tz, via @iMiaSanMia, he might not even be long for the club:

Although he’s currently fully involved and playing an important role in preparing the deals, Marco Neppe could still leave the club soon. His future depends on the plans of the upcoming sporting director [@mano_bonke, @kessler_philipp]

Neppe was a key figure last summer, too, working closely with Brazzo and then-coach Julian Nagelsmann to land players like Sadio Mané from Liverpool. As Bayern turn the leaf into a new era, though, it remains to be seen whether there will be any holdovers from the architects of last season’s squad planning.

