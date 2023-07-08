Romano: Bayern Munich have activated Kim Min-Jae’s €50m release clause

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich have already activated Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae’s release clause. The 26-year-old, widely considered the best center-back in Serie A last season, will join the Bavarians for a paltry €50m, which is a bargain in today’s world of inflated transfer fees. He will be expected to slot into the left side of the defense, in place of the outgoing Lucas Hernandez.

Here’s the official tweet from Romano’s end:

Understand FC Bayern have already triggered the release clause for Kim Min jae yesterday — Napoli receive around €50m taxes included. #FCBayern



Just waiting on clubs to check and sign all the documents then it will be official.



Medical done, here we go confirmed ✔️ pic.twitter.com/cMGSZA9xkR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2023

However, there was one last little hurdle to clear, depending on who you believe. Apparently, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund attempted a last-minute gazump for the player, trying to offer him a massive pay rise to join either Newcastle United or a Saudi league club. Luckily, their move fell through, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) made a late big offer to Kim Min-jae to try to take him either to Newcastle United or to a Saudi club. However, Kim made it clear he has no interest in that. His decision to join Bayern was already made [@TEAMtalk] pic.twitter.com/77jqJqixQy — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 8, 2023

Now all we need to do is wait for some documents to be signed, and then for Kim to arrive at the Sabener Strasse in the classic red Audi. He’ll have his photoshoot and be officially presented as a Bayern Munich player straight after.

This is a big move for the club and it’s great to see the bosses have pulled it off.