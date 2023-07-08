Report: Amid Inter Milan interest, Manuel Neuer’s setback has complicated Yann Sommer’s situation at Bayern Munich

For months, it has been expected that Yann Sommer would receive a handshake, pat on the back, and a thank you for his service to Bayern Munich last season.

With Manuel Neuer expected to be back in tow, a transfer for Sommer seemed like the logical next step.

Not so fast my friend.

Neuer’s comeback has been delayed and the interest that Sommer has received from Inter Milan could be put on the backburner per Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg:

More on Yann #Sommer: Should he leave #FCBayern now, a transfer of Mamardashvili is a possibility. But it's also a question of the price. ➡️ Bayern bosses are not in a hurry. First of all they want to speak with Sommer next week. ➡️ At this stage, Bayern is also considering to keep Sommer. #Inter

Bayern Munich is in a very weird position with Sommer. The Swiss goalkeeper is certainly good enough to be a starter somewhere else, but Neuer’s delay has put the Bavarians in a tough position.

While Giorgi Mamardashvili is said to be interested in Bayern Munich, the situation is going to be tough to navigate until the club gets an idea of what Neuer’s exact issues are and how much more of a delay there might be until he returns.