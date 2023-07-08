Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat could still imagine a move to Bayern Munich or Manchester United

Bayern Munich have made the CDM position a side mission to their striker search. After a failed pursuit for West Ham’s Declan Rice (who moved to Arsenal FC), they might get one in the form of Fiorentina and Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat.

Per Football Italia, the 26-year-old has been approached by Saudi club Al Ahli but is still holding out for a move to Bayern or Manchester United. La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid is also lurking in the shadows. Not long after Morocco’s semi-final game in the FIFA World Cup, a potential move to FC Barcelona collapsed.

This is an interesting move for sure, but Amrabat is not really someone we need right now. As previously mentioned, the striker is the main agenda for Bayern as they try to get past Tottenham Hotspur’s tough man Daniel Levy to get a deal for Harry Kane over the line. Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa from Juventus is also there for the taking.