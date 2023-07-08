Financial figures already set for potential Kyle Walker transfer to Bayern Munich

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker is still an option this summer for Bayern Munich. The club’s main focus is still on trying to get a deal over the line for Tottenham’s Harry Kane, but there’s still business that can be done elsewhere before the window closes. To add to that, Thomas Tuchel has a preference to getting the transfer business done as early as possible as Bayern’s preseason preparations for the upcoming season are set to begin next week.

Bayern has already signed Raphael Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund and Kim Min-jae (just about) from SSC Napoli, but adding Walker could prove to be a viable addition to defensive depth for Tuchel and Bayern. The right-back’s contract with Manchester City runs through June 2024, meaning that he could, in theory, leave the club on a free transfer next summer if he doesn’t wind up getting offloaded during this summer’s window, or by that same argument, this January’s window.

Per information from Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg (via @iMiaSanMia), Walker would cost Bayern roughly €15m plus add-ons. He goes as far as saying that contractual terms as far as the duration and finances are concerned are all sorted out and that it’s not just up to Walker to formally decide he would like to leave City for Bayern this summer just a few months removed from completing the treble.

For Bayern’s sake, this could potentially be a fantastic bit of business, especially considering it’s still assumed Benjamin Pavard will be leaving this summer and Noussair Mazraoui flirting with the idea of a potential move away, too. Tuchel has already added defensive strength in both Guerreiro and Min-jae, but much like the former, Walker also possesses the ability to push up into midfield if need be given the tactical tweaks that Pep Guardiola has utilized at City.

Much like Julian Nagelsmann did, Tuchel also often deputizes a back three system, which Walker can play in as one of the three center-backs. He’s played there for both Guardiola at City and Gareth Southgate at the England national team. That diversity and versatility could be hugely beneficial for Bayern.

