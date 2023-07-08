Bayern Munich, Juventus, AC Milan, Newcastle United battling for USMNT prospect?

According to a report from Goal (as captured by The Mirror), Bayern Munich and Newcastle United are vying for San Jose Earthquakes winger and USMNT hopeful Cade Cowell:

USMNT prospect Cade Cowell admits he is flattered following the recent speculation that has linked him with some of Europe’s top clubs following his strong showing at the U-20 World Cup. Now, clubs from across Europe are keeping an eye on the striker’s availability, according to GOAL. They report that Champions League qualifiers Newcastle United are interested in his services, alongside continental heavyweights such as Bayern Munich, Juventus and AC Milan. The teenager did admit that the speculation surrounding the interest of some of Europe’s most reputable clubs is something that he is embracing. Speaking to The Sporting News Cowell appeared to be in humble mood and explained that he was enjoying the recognition. He said: “To know some pretty big teams are watching is a cool feeling, it is for sure. Growing up you have no idea if you’re going to make it or not, so just to see it is a really good feeling.”

At 6’0” (1.83m), 175 pounds (79.5kg), Cowell is a little bigger than the typical Bayern Munich wing profile, but he could be an intriguing prospect — especially given the desire to be more present globally by the Bavarians.

Looking for the latest transfer talk? The Weekend Warm-up Podcast has you covered on Spotify or below. We hit on Harry Kane’s potential move to Bayern Munich, the uncertain statuses of Noussair Mazraoui, Sadio Mané, Marcel Sabitzer, and Ryan Gravenberch — plus what might be in store for Leon Goretzka in the coming weeks!