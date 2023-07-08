 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Bayern Munich’s Alexander Nübel fields inquiries from Premier League clubs

Could Bayern Munich sell Alexander Nübel quickly?

By CSmith1919
AS Monaco v Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg Two - UEFA Europa League Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Somehow, Bayern Munich’s deepest position on the roster is also its most unstable.

Manuel Neuer’s return from injury has been pushed back, Yann Sommer is firmly on the radar of Inter Milan, Alexander Nübel is almost assuredly leaving, Giorgi Mamardashvili could be on his way to Munich, Johannes Schenk could be loaned out, and the club could soon have two coaches for the position.

Clearly, there is A LOT going on — and that does not even include Sven Ulreich, who is like the meme of that kid on the swing-set as a housefire rages on behind her.

When it comes to Nübel, however, things could clear up soon. The former Schalke 04 goalkeeper is reported to have very little interest in staying with Bayern Munich and could be moved shortly. According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), three Premier League clubs are eyeing up the 26-year-old (remember when he was just a young pup on Bayern Munich’s “goalkeeper of the future” list?):

Alexander Nübel has 3 enquiries from the Premier League.

Where Nübel ultimately lands remains to be seen, but unless it happens in the next few days, he will have to start in training camp with Bayern Munich — who he reportedly has no interest in spending any more time with.

