Bayern Munich expected to have nearly everyone for start of preseason

Most of the recent news surrounding Bayern Munich has revolved around transfers, but the 2023/24 season is nearly upon us.

Preseason training will commence next week and the Bavarians are expected to have everyone in tow — except Kim Min-jae (and probably Manuel Neuer, too) per Tz’s Phillip Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

With the exception of Kim Min-jae, almost all Bayern players will start pre-season next week on Thursday. Eight players will be back at the club on Monday (players who were injured or had fitness problems at the end of last season). On vacation, the players completed individual training plans given to them by the club. Focus was on physique, endurance, stability and mobility - in addition to extra sessions with personal trainers approved by the club.

The preseason will be key for the Bavarians. The existing group will have a lot to prove and competition for several positions will be intense. In addition, we could see several key transfers come into the club, which could require a little bit more integration.

Clearly, this summer will require a lot of work to set the foundation for what the club wants to achieve.