Daily Schmankerl: Dušan Vlahović likely to leave Juventus, could Bayern Munich swoop in?; AC Milan gets Christian Pulisic; Eden Hazard to...Miami?; Real Madrid to make monster play for Kylian Mbappe?; Manchester City closes in on Josko Gvardiol; and MORE!

With Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane far from coming to fruition, the club might still have a chance to get Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović if things fall through:

Dusan Vlahovic is increasingly likely to leave Juventus this summer, with the club drawing up a list of replacements for the striker, 90min understands. Vlahović has been heavily linked with a move away from La Vecchia Signora in recent months, and Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Chelsea all retain an interest in the Serbian striker’s services. 90min reported in May that the Red Devils see Vlahović as a ‘first box’ striker option this summer alongside Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Lautaro Martinez, while Chelsea see the player as a viable alternative to Osimhen if a move for the Napoli striker fails to materialise. Sources confirmed to 90min at the start of June that Vlahović had requested to leave the club this summer, and it is understood that manager Max Allegri has given his blessing to sanction the player’s move. In order to sell the Serbian, Juve are keen to recoup the €70m they spent on him back in January 2022 when he turned down the opportunity to sign for Arsenal in favour of a move to the Allianz Stadium.

Should Juventus sell Vlahović, the club will take a run at Atalanta striker Rasmus Højlund, who has been most closely linked to Manchester United.

In the end, if Bayern Munich cannot get Kane, a quick swoop for Vlahović might be an ideal second option.

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea FC attacker Eden Hazard could be the next player headed to Inter Miami:

Eden Hazard could be the next former Real Madrid player to head to MLS amid speculation that he may fellow Lionel Messi to Inter Miami. The Belgian winger had a four-year spell to forget in the Spanish capital after landing his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea back in 2019. Now, the 32-year-old may be offered the chance to revive his career with a move stateside, according to Football Espana. They report that the former Lille academy product could potentially be a target for ambitious MLS outfit Inter Miami this summer, as the Herons look to further bolster their squad following the arrival of Lionel Messi. The Argentinian superstar will be joined by former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets in Florida, while ex-Blaugrana coach Tata Martino will also take over the reins as permanent head coach imminently.

It’s time to insert the “he can’t keep getting away with this .GIF” isn’t it?

Real Madrid could be plotting a massive contract proposal to Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe. However, Los Blancos would still need to pony up an incredibly large transfer fee before it can ever worry about writing a check to the Frenchman:

Real Madrid have offered Kylian Mbappe a five-year contract worth €50m-a-year. The Frenchman will not be extending his stay at Paris Saint-Germain and the Ligue 1 giants are keen to sell and receive a transfer fee.

Chelsea FC and USMNT attacker Christian Pulisic pretty much got the final seal of approval for his rumored transfer to AC Milan:

Christian Pulisic to AC Milan, here we go! Deal in place between clubs as Chelsea accepted conditions of final bid. ⚫️ #ACMilan



Personal terms agreed weeks ago as the player only wanted Milan — pushing for this new chapter.



Medical/travel being scheduled. pic.twitter.com/E49z8U4dVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2023

While Bayern Munich is expected to have an impactful summer transfer window, this period feels like the calm before the storm.

Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro are signed, sealed, and delivered, while Kim Min-jae is expected to follow suit quickly (potentially by the time you read this!).

Otherwise, there is A LOT of rumbling, but not much action otherwise for the Bavarians. As it stands, this seems like a good time to take a step back and look at the big picture of what is going on — including the BPW staff earning another award (thanks to all of you!).

Let’s get to it:

Some thoughts on BPW nailing down another “Best Club Podcast” Award from World Soccer Talk.

Where things stand on Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Harry Kane — and why there are reasons to feel both optimistic and pessimistic. Plus, the new pecking order of things should Kane opt to stay put in London.

Addressing the bizarre situations with Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch, Marcel Sabitzer, and Sadio Mane.

Why the Leon Goretzka situation is likely coming to a head soon enough.

Manchester City’s rumored move for RB Leipzig center-back Josko Gvardiol seems to be getting closer to happening (which — despite the crazy fees expected — would be another crippling blow to Die Roten Bullen):

Manchester City are pushing hard to finalize a deal for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, sources have told 90min. The 21-year-old has emerged as one of City’s primary transfer targets this summer, and talks have been ongoing with Leipzig over a deal that would make the Croatian the most expensive defender of all time. Personal terms are all but agreed with Gvardiol, who has made it clear to Leipzig that he wants to join the champions of Europe. Leipzig have publicly stated that City will need to fork out close to €100m (£86m) plus add-ons in order to land Gvardiol, and last season’s treble winners recognise that they will need to make him the most expensive defender ever, eclipsing the £80m fee neighbourhood rivals Manchester United paid Leicester for Harry Maguire in 2019. If and when the deal is finalised, Gvardiol will become City’s second most expensive acquisition - Jack Grealish’s £100m move from Aston Villa being the current club record.

Uh-oh...Germany rocked a back three in its final tune-up for the World Cup:

Here's how Germany lineup for their last international friendly before the #WorldCup2023 against Zambia.



pic.twitter.com/iW35TYtuZh — DW Sports (@dw_sports) July 7, 2023

I only joke about “uh-oh” because the back three has become vilified by many in these parts.

Related Bayern Munich alum Bastian Schweinsteiger blasts Pep Guardiola for ongoing German national team debacle

Ricardo Pepi was reportedly talking to Bayern Munich earlier in his career, but ultimately opted for a truly bizarre move to FC Augsburg, which did not pan out like anyone wanted it to.

Now, he’s off to PSV Eindhoven:

USMNT and Augsburg forward Ricardo Pepi (20) has joined Eredivisie club PSV for a reported €9m. The American has put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal keeping him at the club until 2028 following an impressive loan spell at Groningen last season. “I am incredibly happy and excited to be here,” Pepi told the club’s official channels. “I believe this is the right step for my career. PSV is a club with great ambitions, and I share the same desire to win trophies. I am a hardworking player who is willing to put in the dirty work. I prefer to have the ball close to the goal because that’s when I can score goals.”

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong has been linked with moves away from the club for about a year now and AC Milan has become the latest club to show interest in the outside-back.

AC Milan are considering using some of the funds earned from Sandro Tonali’s departure to Newcastle United on a move for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, according to the Daily Mail. It would put them in direct competition with Internazionale for the 22-year-old, while Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested.

According to Stefan Bienkowski (as captured by 90Min.com), though, Arsenal is expected to lob an offer to Bayer Leverkusen for Frimpong as well:

Arsenal have opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen over the signing of €50m-rated right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

In this episode of the Flagship edition of Bavarian Podcast Works, Schnitzel and Tom discuss: