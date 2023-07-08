Serge Gnabry expected to stay at Bayern Munich this summer

Depending on who you’d ask, some Bayern Munich fans might tell you that Serge Gnabry’s form at the club has been far too streaky in recent seasons, but at face value, he was still productive, tallying a total of 17 goals and 12 assists from 47 appearances across all competitions. And even in his cold spells, he came up with important goals — his lone scoring strike from the middle of February up to the middle of April was in the 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in leg two of the Champions League round of 16.

Bayern’s bosses still have faith. A report from kicker (via @iMiaSaMia) suggests that they’re convinced of the player and believe he should stay at the club, crediting him especially for the decisive goals he scored towards the end of the Bundesliga season.

Gnabry tallied a total of five goals and one assist from the last six Bundesliga matches of the season en route to lifting the club’s 11th straight Meisterschale. The assist was crucial, too: he supplied for Jamal Musiala’s sensational title-clinching strike in the 2-1 win over FC Koln on the season’s final matchday.

Nonetheless, due to his perceived inconsistencies, Gnabry has been the subject of a potential sale from Bayern during numerous transfer windows. But he certainly wasn’t the only Bayern attacker guilty of missing chances at different stages of the season. Sadio Mane, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Musiala, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting all went through patches where they had issues missing credible chances, especially in and around the stretch that Bayern went four straight Bundesliga matches without a win.

As things stand right now, Gnabry’s contract at Bayern runs through June 2026, having signed an extension last summer. He is currently valuated at around €55.00m per Transfermarkt, which is certainly a tempting fee for a player with a lot of potential resale upside at only 27 years of age. Still, though, he does not appear to be a candidate for sale for Bayern right now, having “strengthened his position” at the club.