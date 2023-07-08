Sadio Mané’s Saudi Arabia transfer rumors, explained

Anatomy of a transfer rumor. How did the Sadio Mané transfer buzz get started? Despite only one season with Bayern Munich and indicating a desire to stay, the Senegalese star has been the subject of reports that he’ll join the exodus of top footballing talent to Saudi Arabia in this summer’s transfer window.

Those reports were recently refuted by his agent, and now, more context has come to light via Sport Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Sadio Mané has no intention of moving to Saudi Arabia. The photo circulating recently in the Saudi embassy has nothing to do with a potential transfer — he was there for a visa as he was planning a trip to Mecca. Mané’s plan is to stay at Bayern [@cfbayern, @altobelli13]

There you have it. It’s interesting that this reporting didn’t come out in advance of the rampant speculation, and perhaps it’s true that there are Saudi clubs interested in Mané’s situation — as with those of many other players at top teams who might want away — but so far it looks like the ex-Liverpool star himself wants to prove himself in Germany.

How many chances he’ll get to do that under Thomas Tuchel, particularly if Bayern add another attacker into the mix and the coach continues to prefer the likes of Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sané on the wings, remains to be seen.

