Manuel Neuer’s return to action for Bayern Munich has been delayed

Bayern Munich and Germany captain Manuel Neuer injured himself on a skiing trip in December 2022, and a lot of things have happened since then (coach sacked, crashed out of two cups, executive overhaul, etc). What won’t be happening along with what happened is the return of Neuer himself:

Manuel Neuer’s comeback has been delayed. The goalkeeper will not join team training next week as originally planned. He’s also a doubt for the Asia tour at the end of July - he’s unlikely to be there with the team. – Sky Sport Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Neuer was originally ahead of schedule vis-à-vis his return to action but it looks like he won’t be able to do so just yet; the 37-year-old might also miss the team’s preseason games in Asia.

In the meantime, Yann Sommer and Alexander Nubel have been linked with moves away from the club and Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is reportedly in the club’s crosshairs.