Journo dishes on “angry” Daniel Levy over Bayern Munich’s transfer tactics

On Thursday, we saw reports emerge that Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is “furious” with Bayern Munich and how the executive wants to make a move as difficult as possible for the Bavarians over his assertion that the club got a little dirty with its tactics in recruiting Harry Kane.

The situation was detailed here, by our own ineednoname.

The initial reporting came from Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, but the German journalist took to his side hustle, CaughtOffside, to take readers inside the story.

“I recently shared the news that Thomas Tuchel visited Harry Kane’s home to discuss the possibility of a transfer to Bayern Munich. It is very normal that the clubs are talking to the player they want before they get them but it’s indeed not allowed. So we heard that Daniel Levy was very, very angry about that,” Falk write for CaughtOffside. “It doesn’t make it easier for Bayern Munich to get Harry Kane, because, of course, Levy doesn’t want to see Spurs’ captain sitting with another team’s coach. So now things are getting complicated.”

Falk, though, indicated that Levy’s level of anger could be much higher and that his ire toward Bayern Munich could have him running to UEFA for support.

“We heard that the talks with Thomas Tuchel were very positive. Money is not the main consideration for Harry Kane in these talks – he wants to win the Champions League and he sees his biggest chance at achieving that with Bayern Munich rather than Tottenham, so I’m not sure if more money can change his mind,” Falk wrote. “But we have to see now how Tottenham will react because I heard rumors that Daniel Levy is so angry that he could perhaps go to UEFA and ask them to penalize Bayern. I asked Tottenham about this and they ‘won’t be offering any comment on this speculation’.”

The kicker in this whole situation would be if Levy hits UEFA, Bayern Munich takes a fine, and then still doesn’t get Kane.

That scenario cannot even be ruled out at this point.