Good News!

Bayern Munich are inching ever closer to announcing the arrival of South Korean defender Kim Min-jae from Serie A title holders Napoli.

Bad News!

The Dacia Sandero Kim’s medical is delayed:

Kim Min-jae’s medical check has been delayed, but should take place in the coming days – Bild as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Fret not, as Kim will be finishing his military service and will go on vacation but he could follow what Matthijs de Ligt did when he arrived from Juventus and join the team in their preseason games.

Kim Min-jae will have a few days vacation after finishing his military training. Bayern are considering bringing him to Munich shortly before the Asia tour. He would then travel with the team to Tokyo on July 24. – Tz’s Manuel Bonke and Philipp Kessler via @iMiaSanMia

Hopefully there won’t be any snags. Surely, Bayern can’t mess this up.