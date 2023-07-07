Bayern Munich to keep tabs on Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez

Bayern Munich are hot on Harry Kane’s heels, with the Tottenham Hotspur man the main target of the Rekordmeister. What happens if they don’t get him? Well, they’ve got Manchester City striker Erling Haaland Julian Alvarez as a back-up.

Julián Álvarez remains on Bayern’s list as a potential alternative towards the end of the transfer window in case signing Harry Kane proves to be impossible. Manchester City want to keep the Argentinian striker, though. – Sport Bild’s Christian Falk on the “Bayern-Insider” podcast via @iMiaSanMia

Having to deal with Daniel Levy to get a deal for Kane over the line is about as easy as having Thomas Tuchel as your coach. Bayern are also kicking the tires on City right-back Kyle Walker (to the chagrin of Noussair Mazraoui). I will not get over the fact that for the price of 2-3 Sadio Manes, we could’ve gotten a nice Erling Haaland up front.

If the race for Kane ends up for nought, get Dusan Vlahovic (and Federico Chiesa) from Juventus.