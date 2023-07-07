Weekend Warm-up: Amid rumors, Bayern Munich not pressing for a new defensive midfielder; Uli Hoeneß breaks down Bayern’s list striker candidates as only he can; Throwing it back to Modern English; and MORE!

When Bayern Munich failed to convince Declan Rice to eschew Arsenal FC in favor of Bavaria, the urgency from the club to round up another candidate to play as a defensive midfielder has been...lacking.

While some fans are in near-panic mode over the position, Bayern Munich does not appear to be sweating the situation too much. In fact, there could be a reasoned approach to how Bayern Munich will approach filling the position — which is not necessarily a sure thing.

According to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the club is not going shoehorn a player into the role. When there were links to OGC Nice midfielder Khéphren Thuram earlier this week, they were quickly refuted for that reason:

Bayern have enough players with Khéphren Thuram’s profile, therefore the Frenchman is not a topic at the club. Bayern only want a real #6 and not someone that ‘can also play there.’

Just a few weeks back, it seems that Bayern Munich did have more names on its list of candidates to play the No. 6 role, including Ajax’s Edson Alvarez, who is being courted by Borussia Dortmund. Now, Alvarez could be finding his way back on Bayern Munich’s radar because he is a true defensive midfielder per Falk (via @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern have not yet ruled out a move for Edson Álvarez. The club is back in for the Mexican midfielder after his move to Dortmund fell through. Bayern remain on the market for a No. 6, although other positions have priority.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg also detailed the situation surrounding Alvarez and indicated that Bayern Munich is aware of the Mexico international, but not actively pursuing him:

Edson #Alvarez, still waiting for #BVB & Kehl as the door is not 100 % closed yet. Depends on Can/Özcan. But: No contact between Dortmund and the player in the last days. ➡️ Bayern, still aware of Alvarez‘ open future but no approaches or negotiations. No transfer target at this stage ➡️ Same with Kalvin Phillips ➡️ Goretzka definitely wants to stay.

Whatever the case, Bayern Munich’s bosses could be content to enter the season with Joshua Kimmich, Konrad Laimer, Rafael Guerreiro, or even Leon Goretzka manning the position. While the club is not interested in buying a player to experiment with a move, it seems to be more than willing to convince repurpose a few of its existing players to play the No. 6 role.

Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Podcast: Season 2, Episode 52

While Bayern Munich is expected to have an impactful summer transfer window, this period feels like the calm before the storm.

Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro are signed, sealed, and delivered, while Kim Min-jae is expected to follow suit quickly (potentially by the time you read this!).

Otherwise, there is A LOT of rumbling, but not much action otherwise for the Bavarians. As it stands, this seems like a good time to take a step back and look at the big picture of what is going on — including the BPW staff earning another award (thanks to all of you!).

Let’s get to it:

Some thoughts on BPW nailing down another “Best Club Podcast” Award from World Soccer Talk.

Where things stand on Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Harry Kane — and why there are reasons to feel both optimistic and pessimistic. Plus, the new pecking order of things should Kane opt to stay put in London.

Addressing the bizarre situations with Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch, Marcel Sabitzer, and Sadio Mane.

Why the Leon Goretzka situation is likely coming to a head soon enough.

All Eyes on Kane

Bayern Munich’s quest to land Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is ongoing, but club supervisory board member Uli Hoeneß took some time to break down the rest of the field of strikers, who have been connected to the Bavarians: Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Juventus’ Dušan Vlahović, and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani.

Of Osimhen and Kolo Muani, Hoeneß had the following to say to t-online (as captured Football Italia).

“They are excellent strikers. Even though they are both 24, the former has a little more experience because he has played in a top league for longer. You would be able to plan your attack for ten years with each. We are mulling them. The Frenchman still has some untapped potential, maybe 20 or 30 percent more, that he could fulfill once he’ll have fully established himself,” Hoeneß said. “(Osimhen) proved at Napoli and in Champions League to have great qualities. However, it appears that his valuation is beyond reason. If the rumors about a €180M asking price are true, we disagree with that.”

Hoeneß also had some thoughts on Vlahović.

“I think the Serb is a good center-forward too. He didn’t have a positive season, but he proved to be a top player when he was in a small club in Florence. I don’t think he’s a priority for us at this stage, though,” the German executive remarked.

As for Kane, though, Hoeneß was very open about what he thinks the Englishman can bring to the table.

“I don’t know the exact budget, but there’s a lot of speculation about that. One thing is for sure: no matter what it ends up being, signing a top striker will be expensive. Kane would fit in very well if you want a guarantee of an immediate impact,” Hoeneß said, “But there are a few other candidates. Overall, it’s just a very difficult market. There aren’t many excellent attackers, but there are significantly more offers and interested clubs than top strikers and that makes things difficult.

“Kane has shown for almost a decade that he is a top striker. From that point of view, there will be few risks and many opportunities. He brings an incredible amount of experience and quality to the table. He can score goals with his right or left foot and headers. He’s a complete striker. Kane is 29 and would be an expensive signing. But quite clearly, he would be able to help Bayern immediately.”

