Noussair Mazraoui is open to move to Spain or Italy this summer

Bayern Munich are still looking to bring in Kyle Walker this summer from Manchester City. Walker would immediately step into Bayern’s backline as either a right-back or a center-back as needed. Noussair Mazraoui is certainly talented enough to get a starting role somewhere in Europe, and Bayern doesn’t appear to trust in the Moroccan if they are bringing in the Manchester City veteran.

Mazraoui would be open to leaving the club if the Bavarians are able to bring in the Manchester City defender. The Moroccan’s management is already exploring opportunities in both Italy and Spain.

It would be hard to blame Mazraoui for wanting to leave if Walker joins. Mazraoui has done serviceably when used by Bayern and had to fight with Benjamin Pavard, Joao Cancelo, and now potentially Walker for that spot. At 25 years old, he isn’t exactly a prospect anymore, and it is certainly difficult to compete with those names.

