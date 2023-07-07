 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sadio Mane’s manager denies rumored move to Saudi Arabia

Many speculated Sadio Mané would be going out the doors this summer, but it doesn’t look like anything is close to happening.

By Jack Laushway
new
FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Rumors have been consistently but quietly surrounding Sadio Mané this summer. After a disappointing first season with Bayern Munich, the Senegalese forward may have already earned himself a position on the chopping block. Mané is an aging asset who has appeared to have trouble fitting into the Bayern squad. Naturally, rumors have swirled around a potential departure this summer — and where better for an offer to materialize than from Saudi Arabia right now?

Mané has been one of the names commonly mentioned to head to the rising Saudi Arabian league in this summer’s frenetic transfer window. However, the player’s manager has recently denied that the rumored offers from the Saudi clubs actually exist. Via @iMiaSanMia:

Mané has remained firm that he wants to stay in Munich, but Bayern and other clubs might have a different outcome in mind. With the Bavarians in the hunt for a new Robert Lewandowski replacement in Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, there’s a sense that there might not be room to accommodate all of the forwards presently on the team.

Should he stay or should he go? Let us know in the comments!

