Sadio Mane’s manager denies rumored move to Saudi Arabia

Rumors have been consistently but quietly surrounding Sadio Mané this summer. After a disappointing first season with Bayern Munich, the Senegalese forward may have already earned himself a position on the chopping block. Mané is an aging asset who has appeared to have trouble fitting into the Bayern squad. Naturally, rumors have swirled around a potential departure this summer — and where better for an offer to materialize than from Saudi Arabia right now?

Mané has been one of the names commonly mentioned to head to the rising Saudi Arabian league in this summer’s frenetic transfer window. However, the player’s manager has recently denied that the rumored offers from the Saudi clubs actually exist. Via @iMiaSanMia:

Bacary Cissé (Sadio Mané's manager): "Offers from Al Ahli and Saudi Arabia clubs? That’s not true, there are no contacts" [@ismaeelmahmoudd, @365scoresarabic] https://t.co/izhYEkMuCU — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 5, 2023

Mané has remained firm that he wants to stay in Munich, but Bayern and other clubs might have a different outcome in mind. With the Bavarians in the hunt for a new Robert Lewandowski replacement in Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, there’s a sense that there might not be room to accommodate all of the forwards presently on the team.

